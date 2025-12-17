Dem Rep. Robert Garcia: We Need ‘Affordable Healthcare Tax Credits’ to Extend ACA in Way that Doesn’t Spike Prices

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) argued that an extension of “affordable healthcare tax credits” is needed so “we can extend the Affordable Care Act in a way that protects and does not spike these healthcare costs.”

Garcia said, “We are asking Republicans for a three-year extension, so that we can extend the Affordable Care Act in a way that protects and does not spike these healthcare costs.”

He added, “The Republican healthcare package does nothing to actually stop the spike of healthcare costs for American families. In fact, right now, there are some in the Republican caucus, some that are actually advocating for a vote to extend the Affordable Care Act, which is what we’re trying to do, and these tax subsidies. But the Republican leadership, Mike Johnson and Donald Trump, have no interest in stopping the increase of costs to the American families. Instead, what’s happening is billionaires are getting tax cuts, large corporations are paying little in taxes, and instead of actually supporting healthcare for the average family, people are going to see their healthcare costs skyrocket. That’s what, right now, we’re fighting for this week in D.C. We are asking for an up or down vote for a three-year extension on these affordable healthcare tax credits. That’s the only way to keep these costs from going up.”

