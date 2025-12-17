MS NOW’s Steele: Can’t Blame Biden for Prices, He ‘Dealt With Inflation at 9%’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” co-host Michael Steele argued that President Joe Biden isn’t responsible for high prices because Biden was “getting prices to start to come down, having dealt with inflation at 9%, to get it down to roughly 3%.” And he had a “transition” to deal with.

Co-host Alicia Menendez played video of Vice President JD Vance saying that things are expensive, and that’s the fault of the Democrats.

Steele then responded, “The reality of it is, you look — go back — if you want to go back to the Biden administration, Mr. Vance, let’s start there, and recognize what he came in the door with, what the transition was for him, and what he left with, restabilizing the economy, getting prices to start to come down, having dealt with inflation at 9%, to get it down to roughly 3%. So, there’s that. There [are] historic facts of the numbers.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett