Van Jones: Trump Sounded ‘Scared’ — Message Is Great for Dems

On Wednesday, on CNN’s “The Source,” political commentator Van Jones said President Donald Trump sounded “scared” during his address to the nation, which was great for Democrats.

Jones said, “I am not scared of that guy. I’m not. This is the first time I’ve seen a Donald Trump. I’m not afraid of. He is exaggerating how bad things were. That’s OK. He’s exaggerating how good things are. That is great for us. That is fantastic. His big threat to Democrats is he was more in touch with ordinary people and everybody else. He had the Democratic elite sitting up here talking big fancy words and coming up with some new thing to be worried about every day. And he was right there with the everyday people. This is not how everyday people experiencing this economy or the country, people are scared. They are worried. They see a bunch of things that are happening that seem completely out of control. They’re seeing shootings happening all over the place. He’s saying this reverse migration is happening because, rather than going after the cartels, these ICE agents are going after nannies and stuff. So the Latin community is backing off. So this is the first time you’ve seen a Donald Trump, he sounded a little scared, he sounded a little nervous. I don’t know, maybe he was just going too fast. I want to read anything into that. But I think if you’re a Democrat who’s sitting here tonight biting your nails, is this guy going to kill us, crush us? I think this is a beatable guy next year. I think he proved it tonight.”

He added, “If he stays there, Democrats are going to have a great year. He’s going to have to move off of that, because right now he just says everything is fantastic. and by the way, if it’s not fantastic, blame Biden. That’s not going to work. And I think the other thing I think is going to be important for people to keep in mind, you have a bunch of young people who bet on Donald Trump. They graduate off a cliff into an economy where there is no hope for them. He’s not talking to them. You have a bunch of Latin people who bet on Donald Trump, and they wanted the bad guys taken out of their neighborhood. There’s too much activity going on where normal people are scared. A lot of people bet on Trump, and right now they’ve got buyer’s remorse. If he stays on this message, it is great for Democrats.”

