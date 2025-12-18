CNN’s Reiner: ‘Manic Cadence’ of Trump’s Speech Raises Health Concerns

Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead,” network medical analyst Jonathan Reiner said the “manic cadence” of President Donald Trump’s White House address raised medical concerns.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Dr. Reiner, what specifically was it about President Trump that you found so concerning watching him last night? Especially in the context of, you know, he gives outrageous speeches and has been for years.”

Reiner said, “Well, it wasn’t the content. I thought the content was just standard fare that we’ve become accustomed to. But it was the way it was delivered. It was delivered with a manic cadence, almost a frantic cadence. It was as if you felt like you were listening to a podcast on 2x. And that kind of manic delivery was very, very disturbing. Very pressurized speech.”

He added, “And as the address went on, his cadence of his remarks became quicker. And we’ve never seen the president like that. He seemed almost frantic. And it was disturbing to watch. It was disturbing because he’s the commander-in -chief. He’s not just the head of the government. He’s the commander in chief of the greatest armed forces this world has ever seen. And it was disturbing to see him with such an almost uncontrolled cadence.”

Reiner added, “You know, the President of United States should be well, but there have been a lot of health issues. You know, he has the chronic bruise. He has swollen ankles. He’s had these mysterious scans. We mentioned the daytime somnolence and then last night’s speech. So I think all of this raises consider, you know realistic concerns about the health of the president.”

