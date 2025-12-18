Cortez Masto: We ‘Have Concerns’ About ACA Subsidy Fraud, Want Clean Extension

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) stated that Democrats “have concerns” about waste, fraud, and abuse with Obamacare subsidies, but we should have a clean extension of them right now and then deal with reforms.

Cortez Masto said, “I can tell you this: The simple thing to do right now, if they really want to address this issue [of premium costs], is just do a clean extension. They want to talk reforms? We’re willing to talk reforms. Capping the income at the high level, we’re talking about what we can do to address the waste, fraud, and abuse they have concerns with. We have concerns with it. There are reforms that we can discuss and actually move forward on. But we have to do an extension, because what we’re going to see right now in the American public come January, or, actually, the end of this month, too many people are not going to be able to afford their healthcare.”

She added, “So, count me in the camp of, let’s do a clean extension, you want to talk reforms? Then we get in a room and do it. But let’s just make sure we’re taking care of those people the next two years so nobody’s falling off that healthcare cliff.”

