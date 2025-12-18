Dem Rep. Goldman: Voters Prefer GOP on Economy Because They Don’t Get Dems ‘Cannot Do It Alone’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) stated that more voters trust Republicans on the economy because “people are frustrated with what has gone on in Washington, D.C., preceding this year, and I agree with them. I think it is dysfunctional. I think the Republican majority in the House has completely cratered the notion of, not only oversight and accountability, but bipartisanship.” And “what people must understand is that Democrats cannot do it alone. Republicans can, and they have.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “There’s a new poll out from Quinnipiac, which asked voters about their sense of the parties in Congress right now, and approval for Democrats is at 18%, 18% approval, 73% disapproval. And who’s better at handling the economy — even with all these questions about what’s going on — Republicans have the edge in handling the economy, according to this new poll. So, with all the headwinds that the president might be facing, voters still saying they’d rather have Republicans in charge of it. What does that tell you, Congressman?”

Goldman answered, “Well, it tells me that people are frustrated with what has gone on in Washington, D.C., preceding this year, and I agree with them. I think it is dysfunctional. I think the Republican majority in the House has completely cratered the notion of, not only oversight and accountability, but bipartisanship. And Democrats are ready, eager, and willing to work with Republicans to improve the lives of the American people, but what people must understand is that Democrats cannot do it alone. Republicans can, and they have. And they’ve cut Medicare and they’ve cut food stamps and they’ve cut taxes for the billionaires. But Democrats cannot do it alone. We need Republicans. And what we are seeing is that Republicans are recognizing that, because they are continuing to sign our discharge petitions to go around their leadership so that we can actually get things done to help the American people. And that’s what Democrats are focused on, that’s what we will continue to be focused on. And I assure you, when we take over the majority, you will not see approval ratings that low.”

