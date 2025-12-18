Dem Rep. Landsman: Dems ‘Pursued the Affordable Care Act’, It’s GOP’s Fault ‘Premiums Are Skyrocketing’ Without Subsidies

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) said that “the American people know that Democrats pursued the Affordable Care Act” and “Without the subsidy, premiums are skyrocketing. And they know who’s to blame.”

Landsman said, “The challenge is that the speaker, who controls the agenda, doesn’t want to do this. The majority leader does not want to extend these subsidies. The president — I actually don’t know what he wants. I think he could want — there’s a possibility that he wants — he’s just not plugged in. He’s not locked in. This is not something that is on his radar screen. He doesn’t care. And if you have folks who don’t want it or don’t care who are in charge, it’s very difficult.”

He continued, “And the idea that this is the fault of anyone, other than the folks in charge, is something that’s not going to go over well with the American people. The American people know that Democrats pursued the Affordable Care Act to extend coverage to 20, 25 million Americans. It’s been a game-changer for them, and the subsidies have helped them pay their healthcare costs. Without the subsidy, premiums are skyrocketing. And they know who’s to blame. And, honestly, it doesn’t really matter. We just have to get it done.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett