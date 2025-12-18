Jim Jordan: Jack Smith Deposition Did Not Dispel Notion Trump Investigation Was Politically Motivated

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said former special counsel Jack Smith’s deposition did not change his mind about the political motivations of the Biden Justice Department in its investigations into Trump.

“Well, Jack Smith testified for seven hours,” Jordan said. “And none of that time did it change my belief, as you said, Sean, that this was all political. This was this — his investigation like Alvin Bragg, like Fani Willis, was driven by politics. And the information that came out confirms what we had learned in a deposition with the former head of the FBI in the Washington field office, Mr. D’Antuono, when he said that when they did the raid on Mar-a-Lago on President Trump’s home, that they shouldn’t have done it. If they were going to go, they should have notified President Trump’s lawyers. They should have accompanied them on the — all these things that he said we should have done instead of how it was actually conducted by the — by the Garland Justice Department.”

He continued, “So, I can’t get into the details of Mr. Smith’s testimony, but I will tell you he did not take the Fifth like his deputies did. We’ve deposed three of his deputies. They took the Fifth, a couple of them took the Fifth multiple times, 70 and 71 times, respectively. One of them we referred to the Justice Department because we believe he was truly obstructing our investigation. We don’t do many of these referrals. The facts have to be there and we did for Mr. Windom, one of his deputies. So, I think we got some important information today, particularly on something we’ve talked about, you know, them using these getting the phone logs.”

“Think about this, Sean, the speaker of the House, they wait until — Jack Smith waits until Kevin McCarthy becomes speaker of the House, then he goes to the carrier, to AT&T, says, ‘I want his phone records from years prior, and I want them for a two-month time period, and oh, by the way, we’re going to go to a judge and tell AT&T, you can’t tell your customer, the highest Republican in the government that the government is getting his phone records,'” Jordan added. “I mean, they know when he called someone, when someone called him, how long the call lasted, and if Kevin initiated it, they know where he was at when he did so. So, we got into those kind of issues as well, but again, I can’t get into the details of his response until we actually review the transcript and release that publicly.”

