Trump’s Christmas Message Headfake: How the President Tricked Media into Listening to His Wins

On Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Trump’s speech.

Marlow said, “He did a bit of a headfake. He shared with certain media members that he was going…to be announcing some sort of interventionist war in Venezuela. … I think that just made all the more people tune in for Trump to tout all the great stuff he’s doing.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo