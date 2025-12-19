Exclusive — Dr Oz Throws Down on Doctors, Hospitals Profiting off Transing Children: ‘They Have a Professional Responsibility to Speak up’

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz talked about gender transitions for children.

Oz said, “Doctors generally get along because they want to get through medical school and they don’t want to be the one that speaks up loudly and gets into fights with faculty. So to get promoted, you sort of keep your mouth shut and do what you’re told. But you do have a professional responsibility to speak up.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo