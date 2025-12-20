Dem Rep. Garcia: We Will Take Legal Action if Trump ‘Continues to Stonewall’ on Epstein Files

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said he has discussed with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) taking possible legal action against the Trump administration for stonewalling on the Epstein files release.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “What stands out to you of what’s been released or what has not?”

Garcia said, “Well, first, I think we should be very clear this is absolutely breaking the law. I mean, they have not produced actually what they were required to do, which was all the files by today in a way that was searchable for the public and that is not what’s the case. What we have essentially is one we have a group of documents that have already been released to the public. And so there’s a could be even more than half the documents were reviewing right now have already been released. This includes court documents, it includes public video that’s already been released to the public, it includes other civil case documents that are in there.”

He added, “We also need to be clear at this moment, I’ve been on the phone with Jamie Raskin and the Judiciary team most of the day, and we agree we’re going to likely have to take legal action if the Trump administration continues to stonewall continues to not provide his full transcripts, and clearly they don’t have a real interest in transparency.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN