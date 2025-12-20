Fetterman: Remember, Dems Passed Obamacare and Designed Subsidies to Expire

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) argued for extending Obamacare subsidies for one year because that would be the easiest way to get Republicans on board with a compromise deal as the subsidies are due to expire and stated that people should remember “this was our bill, Obamacare. Not a single Republican voted for that, not one” and that the subsidies were “designed to expire at the end of this year. That wasn’t like a Republican thing.”

After touting a one-year extension of the subsidies, Fetterman stated, “I’d like to remind, it’s like, this was our bill, Obamacare. Not a single Republican voted for that, not one. And now, these extensions [were] through COVID, and that was designed by — designed to expire at the end of this year. That wasn’t like a Republican thing. It was like that was the way it was designed, and now here it is.”

He continued, “And now it doesn’t require people to agree that it’s all awesome. But what we can agree [on is] that there is not much time to do this and negotiate it. I think some changes are appropriate. But, for me, you don’t have time.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett