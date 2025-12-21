Charlamagne tha God: Trump Is Doing Everything His Critics Warned About

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” radio host Charlamagne tha God said President Donald Trump was doing all the things his critics warned he would do.

Partial transcript as follows:

KARL: Has this year been better or worse than what you anticipated?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Man, that’s a great question. After the election, I said to myself, all he has to do is not do everything that all his critics say he’s going to do.

KARL: Right.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Literally. Like, literally like, don’t do the Project 2025, don’t have authoritarian strategy, don’t go after your political opponents, don’t make this new presidency about revenge.

KARL: Yeah.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: And he checked all those boxes. He did every single one of those things that everybody told him not to do. So, I would say that things are going pretty much as predicted.

KARL: So how does it — I mean, you’re so in touch with your audience and you spend hours a day, every day, talking to your audience.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Absolutely.

KARL: How does it land when he says something like, gives himself a grade, A+++++, on the economy? How does that land?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Well, he’s doing the same thing that Democrats were doing last year when they were trying to tout Bidenomics.

KARL: Yeah.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: And you’re trying to tell people that what they actually feel in their pockets isn’t real. Oh, you know, the stock market is great. The people I’m talking to don’t have stocks. You know? The grocery prices are down. Like, no, they’re actually in the grocery store every day and they see that they’re not.

KARL: What’s broken through? And have people — because I got a sense that people to a degree are tuning out of a lot of this stuff.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Well, I don’t — that’s an interesting question. I don’t know if they’re tuning out. I do know that people can’t see past their bills.

KARL: Yes.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: You know, so when you can’t see past your own bills, like, you know, that’s the thing that you’re always constantly focusing on. And so everything else does feel like a distraction, but I feel like the Epstein files absolutely, positively cut through, at least to his base. You know, to the people who will defend him to the death, you know, and, you know, ride with him no matter what, something about those Epstein files finally made them say, oh, he’s lying. And I think since then, they’ve paid attention to every other lie that he has spewed.