Dem Rep. Raskin: Trump Administration ‘Is Collapsing’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said the Trump administration was “collapsing in a lot of ways.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “I’d like to turn to politics because, as you mentioned, that vote, that impeachment vote, did fail on the floor of the House. If Democrats retake the House in the fall, which is looking increasingly likely next fall in the midterm elections, do you think impeaching the president should be something the House looks at?

Raskin said, “I mean, right now we are all 100% absorbed in trying to do the work of getting information out that’s being withheld by Trump and then going out and campaigning around the country. I mean, I’ve been in Ohio with Emilia Sykes and Marcy Kaptur. I’ve been in Texas. I’ve been in Michigan with Hillary Scholten and Debbie Dingell. I’ve been in New Jersey with people. I’m campaigning all over the country. So when people say, well, we want to impeach everybody for all these high crimes and misdemeanors, I say, okay, create your file, create your case, and we’ll deal with it, but we’re certainly not running on that. We’re running on delivering health care to the American people and trying to restore the government as an instrument for the common good for everybody, as opposed to being an instrument for the private self-enrichment of the guy who gets in and his family and his friends, and that’s all we’re seeing right now. And this is why the president’s poll numbers are sinking like a stone. Their administration is collapsing in a lot of ways. They’ve got no program for the American people.”

