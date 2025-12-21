Massie: House Is Moving to Hold AG Bondi in Inherent Contempt of Congress

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said the House is moving to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in inherent contempt of Congress over the partial release of the Epstein files.

Massie said, “They’re flouting the spirit and the letter of the law. It’s very troubling, the posture that they’ve taken. And I won’t be satisfied until the survivors are satisfied. You know, I said in the hours leading up to this release that we will know if they are complying, if they implicate any of the other criminals that are involved and the suspects that are involved, the witnesses, these victims themselves have given to the FBI, and they’ve never been mentioned.”

Host Margaret Brennan said, “What are you going to do about it to force them to comply? I mean, can you do anything?”

Massie said, “Oh, absolutely. Look, people have talked about — and by the way, Todd Blanch is the face of this, but it’s really the attorney general’s office. It’s Pam Bondi, who is responsible. And there are several ways to get at this. Some take longer, some are shorter. The quickest way, and I think, most expeditious way to get justice for these victims is to bring inherent contempt against Pam Bondi. And that doesn’t require going through the courts. Basically Ro Khanna are talking about and drafting that right now.”

