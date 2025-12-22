Raskin: Bari Weiss ‘Basically’ a Reporter on the Payroll of Vladimir Putin

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) likened CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss to a “reporter on the payroll of Vladimir Putin.”

Reportedly, Weiss pulled a “60 Minutes” segment because she felt the outlet did not do enough to get Trump administration officials on the record.

Raskin said the decision suggested the outlet was acting as if it were “state-controlled TV.”

“In what ways are companies like CBS or Paramount, or any of the parent companies involved here, accountable to their shareholders, accountable to Congress, accountable to the people, if they decide to be part of a plot like this by the government?” host Rachel Maddow asked.

Raskin replied, “Well, that’s a good question. I mean, we haven’t quite dealt with the situation like this before, and we’re going to have to explore what are the different avenues for demanding for demanding accountability. But right now, you know, because of the sort of muscle that Trump is using over the FCC to control mergers and to extract particular points of concession from different broadcast networks, he’s gaining real control over a lot of them and others he’s gaining control over through different kinds of coercive manipulations.”

“And a lot of them are just giving in,” he continued. “So it would take some shareholders of the different companies to begin to raise the issue, and it will take other truly independent media entities, such as your own, blowing the whistle on this. And maybe, you know, that would shame or humiliate someone like Bari Weiss into acting like, you know, a real journalist as opposed to, you know, a reporter on the payroll of Vladimir Putin in Moscow. And that’s basically what’s going on right now. They are acting like state-controlled TV entities that are part of an inside power operation.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor