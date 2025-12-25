CNN’s Cohen: Discovery of 1M+ Potential Epstein Docs a ‘Christmas Bombshell’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” senior reporter Marshall Cohen called the Department of Justice’s discovery of more than 1 million additional documents potentially linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case a “Christmas bombshell.”

Host Kate Bolduan said, “The Justice Department, it says it’s uncovered more than a million files potentially related to the case against accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that it previously didn’t know about.”

She asked, “This seems like a pretty stunning announcement Marshall, what are you hearing about this and why it’s just now coming to light?”

Cohen said, “Yeah, Kate, you could call it a Christmas bombshell. 1 million potentially new documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. The Justice Department says these documents come from the FBI and the Southern District of New York, where Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell were prosecuted.”

He added, “The DOJ pleading for patience, but I don’t think they’re going to get it. And the reaction on Capitol Hill was swift. This landed with a thud, bipartisan anger. House Democrats from the Oversight Committee described this as an outrageous admission. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he believes the Justice Department is violating the law. Then Thomas Massie, one of the Republicans who has really been leading the charge to get these documents out, he was incredibly skeptical. He posted online, ‘They still expect you to believe this involves only two guilty people.’ So, Kate, there is a lot more to come, but we might not get it right away. They are pleading for patience, but there’s a lot of folks that said the law was clear, the deadline was last week. There was no wiggle room there.”

