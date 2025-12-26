Wasserman Schultz: Trump Wasting ‘Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Deporting People’

Friday on “MS NOW Reports,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said President Donald Trump was wasting “hundreds of millions of dollars deporting people from this country.”

Wasserman Schultz said, “The reports out of the immigration detention centers that we’re hearing, even without the Washington Post report, have credible threats of torture, credible reports of torture. We have immigrants who are dying in these detention centers. The conditions are horrific. I can confirm that, having gone to the Everglades detention center, where I sponsored legislation to have it shut down. This is a situation where Donald Trump wants to draw people’s attention away from the fact that life in America under his presidency is unaffordable, skyrocketing health care costs, which are about to get worse in four days from now when the enhanced premium tax credits expire, increasing rents and unacceptably high utility rates. So, of course, scapegoating the vulnerable is what this is about. But we need to make sure that there is transparency and sunlight on what’s going on in these detention centers. And we need to hold him to his promise, where he lied and said at the beginning of his term this year that he was going to go after the worst of the worst. That is the furthest thing from what’s happening.”

She added, “America first to me means taking care of people at home and making life affordable when it comes to rent and health care and utilities, and ensuring that they, that Americans can keep the better life that they deserve, not have Trump go after people and waste millions of dollars, hundreds of millions of dollars deporting people from this country.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN