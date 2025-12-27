Border Patrol Sector Chief: Government’s Never Moved This Fast, Changed Pursuit Policy to Stop Letting People Go

During portions of an interview with CNN Senior National Correspondent David Culver that aired on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Chief Border Patrol Agent for the Rio Grande Valley Sector Jared Ashby stated that he has never seen the government move as fast as it has with changes on the border and cited a change on pursuit policy.

Culver said that there have been curriculum changes before playing a clip of Ashby saying, “This is the fastest I’ve ever seen government move.”

Culver then stated, “One of the biggest changes, a new pursuit policy” before playing video of Ashby saying, “Our last pursuit policy, we would let them go, so they knew that the Border Patrol would not pursue them.”

Culver then said, “That’s no longer the case.”

