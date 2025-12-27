Dem Rep. Dean: Nigeria ISIS Target Strikes ‘Chaos and Distraction’

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) stated that the strikes in Nigeria are the administration “making sure they sow chaos and distraction.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “[T]he Foreign Minister of Nigeria was on this morning and said that this [was] coordinated and it was collaborative and cooperative between the United States and Nigeria. But he did say, when asked, that this is not about religion, he said this is not a Christian or Muslim problem. It’s a regional terrorism problem. What do you do with that disconnect? And what does Congress — what do you think, in a traditional sense, even though there has been kind of a trend of less briefing of Congress rather than more, what should the Congress learn of this?”

Dean responded, “Well, traditionally, we would have been told in advance, and we would have been basing it on the facts. I’m thinking back to just, I guess, about 10 days ago, when we had a classified briefing by Secretary Rubio and Secretary Hegseth on the Venezuelan boat strikes. And while I can’t tell you what they did brief us on, I can tell you what they didn’t brief us on, which were the facts. This is what’s missing constantly with this administration, and it is extremely dangerous. At a time, Christmas season, a time of joy, a time to try to give gifts to others, this administration is hell-bent on making sure they sow chaos and distraction. They should be coming to Congress.”

