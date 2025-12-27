Dem Rep. Dean: We Should Focus on USAID Over Strikes

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said that she wishes that instead of undertaking strikes, the Trump administration focused on things like regaining “our role again as a leader in providing USAID” in parts of the world like Africa.

While discussing negotiations for a deal between Russia and Ukraine, Dean stated, “This is what I wish the president were focused on. Instead of taking additional strikes here and there around the world, how about focus on peace in Ukraine? How about focusing on — and I sent a letter to the president about this — about making sure that the 20-point plan for Gaza is fulfilled, that humanitarian aid gets into Gaza? And how about we take up our role again as a leader in providing USAID to places like Africa?”

Earlier in the interview, Dean said Congress wasn’t told about the Nigeria strikes in advance.

