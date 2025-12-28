Jennings: MTG Became a ‘Lib,’ She Went ‘Off the Deep End’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” CNN political commentator Scott Jennings said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went “off the deep end” and became liberal.

Host Jonathan Karl said, “The, kind of, divide in MAGA, which is a relatively new phenomenon — I mean, there was always a little bit there, but if I were to say what the most surprising story was, I would say Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes not just a Trump critic, but a—”

Jennings said, “MTG becomes a lib. I mean, that is what happened this year. She got a little bent out of shape because the president wouldn’t support her for a statewide office in Georgia, which she was going to lose if she had gotten into it, by the way, and so she goes off the deep end.”

He added, “Look, I don’t think these divisions and all this fraying are as big a deal as some people make it out to be. Trump is still extraordinarily popular among Republicans. He’s the strongest party boss in the modern era. And he can get his allies in Congress to do most anything he wants them to do, which is why I think in the coming year they really ought to spend some time trying to codify his executive orders and some of the other initiatives that he’s had, really try to make it stick and really fight it out. Because I think a lot of the things he did would actually be pretty popular political debates to have.”

