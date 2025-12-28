‘We Are Not Afraid’: Erika Kirk Says TPUSA Continuing Campus Debates Nationwide

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Erika Kirk, the widow of the late Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk, said the organization will resume its nationwide presence on college campuses.

Host Shannon Bream said, “What is the end goal for TPUSA?”

Kirk said, “Oh my goodness, well aside from continuing the legacy and making sure that this machine that my husband built outlives all of us, it’s making sure we’re going to be back on campus. We’re going to continue prove me wrongs on the quad. We’re not afraid. We’re going to be doing campus events at night. We have all our tour stops with TPUSA Faith for our Make Heaven Crowded tour coming up. We have, you know, all of our amazing chapters. The fact that we’re having so many different governors partner with us for Club America is so humbling and powerful. But it’s also showing the youth of America that your voice does matter and that you do matter, because for so long Gen Z has been looked at as dismissed or, you know, the confused generation, and they’re not. They’re not.”

She added, “I get asked by my donors all the time, what are you doing for the youth? And my solution is called Club America. That is humbling to hear from our leaders, and it’s powerful to witness.”

