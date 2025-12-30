Chicago Mayor Johnson: Trump Is ‘Committed to Instituting Terror’

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) said Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word” that President Donald Trump’s tactics on crime show he was “committed to instituting terror.”

Johnson said, “As I’ve said repeatedly, this president has certainly worked outside of the confines of the Constitution. And I’ve maintained that position. And, you know, thankfully, the Supreme Court sees it our way. And what we’ve said from the very beginning, if this president was actually sincere about addressing violence in the city of Chicago and cities across America, he would work with mayors like myself to do the things that actually work.”

He added, “What has happened practically is that we don’t have to sit under the threat of our city in cities across America being occupied by federal troops. Quite frankly, they don’t have policing power or policing authority, so what they would actually do was never even satisfied or determined. We saw what happened in Washington, D.C., where the National Guard participated in street cleaning and sanitation. They helped people with their groceries. If that’s what the president is committed to doing, then he should restore funding that goes towards the SNAP benefits, restore health care. So in a very practical way, we don’t have to deal with the ongoing threat of cities being occupied, and that we can actually ensure that our Constitution is not being eroded by an authoritarian, quite frankly, that has demonstrated that he’s more committed to instituting terror than he is providing comfort for working people across this country.”

