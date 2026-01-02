Swalwell: Trump Has Brought ‘Corruption to Our Politics’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said President Donald Trump had brought “corruption to our politics” by tearing down the rule of law.

Swalwell said, “There’s a cost of corruption that’s associated with everything Donald Trump has done. He tried to corrupt the election and have people violently attacked the Capitol on January 6. The cost that we’re living with now is this culture of corruption, where if you are in the Trump circle, if you pay him enough, or if you do one of these drug deals as law firms and entertainment companies and university presidents have done, then you reap all the benefits and honest, hardworking people get left out.”

He continued, “And so that’s really where I would take this, narrative, is that he’s brought, you know, corruption to our politics. And he has done it by tearing down the rule of law. But the biggest betrayal that Donald Trump has put upon us since taking office, this most recent term, is not letting 1600 violent individuals back into the communities. That’s bad. It’s that he promised the first thing he would do on day one was lower costs. He didn’t lower costs. He put those violent individuals back into our communities. And not only did he break a promise to lower costs and politicians break promises. He went in the opposite direction. He put tariffs in place, and he has increased costs.”

He added, “So whether it’s the cost of corruption or the betrayal by increasing costs, he’s let us down every single day since he let those violent insurrectionists into our community.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN