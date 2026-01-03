Comer: ‘Biggest Frustration’ as Oversight Chair Under Trump Admin Is ‘People Haven’t Been Held Accountable’

During Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) voiced his frustration with the apparent logjam dealing with the Trump administration while serving as House Oversight Committee chairman.

The Kentucky Republican said he would have more “accountability,” if he could.

Partial transcript as follows:

CHAFFETZ: Now, there have been a few prosecutions, but to the scale of the fraud, what — why aren’t these people already in handcuffs? They don’t give — they — when I was chairman of the oversight committee, you’re the chairman. They didn’t give us handcuffs.

COMER: Right.

CHAFFETZ: But this just begs the question like what’s it going to take to actually arrest and prosecute somebody?

COMER: My biggest frustration over the past 12 months as chairman of the Oversight Committee under the Trump administration is that that people haven’t been held accountable in a sense that they haven’t been slapped with handcuffs and they haven’t been put in jail.

If I could do that, we would already have a bunch of people in jail. There would be a lot of the Biden family in jail and Dr. Fauci would be in jail and the — and the list goes on and on. But we do the investigations as you know, Jason, and — but for the first time, the first time since I’ve been chairman of the Oversight Committee, this will be my — I’ve been chairman for three years. We had two years of Biden, and you knew, you know he wasn’t going to do anything.

But for the first time I feel like every single person in the Trump administration, every cabinet secretary is on this. Kristi Noem is on this. The HUD secretary is on this. Brooke Rollins is on this. I mean, you’ve got — Pam Bondi is on this.

Everyone wants to hold these people accountable. We want to see people put in jail. We want to see politicians held accountable. We want to see these criminals from Somalia that have defrauded the federal government for billions of dollars, we want to see them not only held accountable, but we want to see them deported back to where they came from.

And we want these programs to stop. We want our politicians — and when I say politicians, I’m mainly talking about the Democrat politicians in these blue cities and blue states — we want them to start taking the taxpayers, hard-earned tax dollars they send to the state capitals and to Washington, D.C. We want them to take it seriously and to get the backs of the taxpayers. That’s what we try to do on the oversight committee.

But where we haven’t been successful is seeing people, you know, prosecuted by the Department of Justice.

I’m pretty confident that you’re going to see a lot of arrest in this and hopefully a lot of deportations and a whole different change in culture with these welfare programs.

There’s too much welfare in America. We can’t afford the welfare that we have and there are too many illegals in this country. The Trump administration’s done a tremendous job cutting off the flow of illegals into the United States. They’re doing their best to deport people.

But I think ground zero is Minnesota right now. And I think we’re finally going to see some action. I think the people that watch Sean Hannity show every day, they’re going to be very satisfied at the end of the day.