MS NOW’s Daniels: I’m Concerned HHS Is Requiring Funds to Be Used ‘Legitimately’, That’s ‘Not an Objective Word’

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” co-host Eugene Daniels stated that he’s concerned about the Department of Health and Human Services saying that they will revoke childcare payments unless the funds are used “legitimately” because “it is not an objective” standard.

Daniels stated, “One of the things I thought was really interesting is that HHS said, unless states can prove the funds were being spent ‘legitimately’, the funds were gone.”

He continued, “That word concerns me — ‘legitimately’ — because it is not an objective word, right? Like, when you, as an American taxpaying citizen, in my head, the kind of decisions I want my government to make, many of them, I want them to be made, objectively, right? I want them to look at the kinds of things that are happening on the ground and make those decisions. These will be made by the gut instincts of whomever at HHS.”

