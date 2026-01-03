Steve Moore: Trump Lowering Tariffs, SCOTUS Invalidating Some Will Be Stimulus

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” former Trump Economic Adviser Stephen Moore said that President Donald Trump reducing some tariffs will be a stimulus and “it looks as though the Supreme Court will invalidate some of the tariffs that were put into place in 2025. What that means is that a lot of retail businesses and factories and manufacturing companies will get a rebate check from the government” and that will also create stimulus.

Moore said, “I call it the triple play of stimulus that is coming in the weeks to come. Number one is the fact that the people will see less money withheld from their paychecks because of the big, beautiful tax bill. And that means people will have more affordability because they’ll have a bigger paycheck as a result of that. Number two, Trump just announced, in recent days and weeks, that a lot of those tariffs that were imposed in 2025 are going to come down. That, also, is a stimulus to the economy. And, finally, it looks as though the Supreme Court will invalidate some of the tariffs that were put into place in 2025. What that means is that a lot of retail businesses and factories and manufacturing companies will get a rebate check from the government. Boy, I look at those three things, and I’m looking at a very, very strong 2026.”

Later, Moore added that Trump has strategically used tariffs to get better trade deals and that’s been “the big story” with them.

