Murphy: Venezuela Raid ‘Wildly Illegal’ Nothing to Do with American National Security

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) claimed the Trump administration’s raid on Venezuela was “wildly illegal.”

Murphy said, “Well, I mean, clearly, this is wildly illegal. This is a president who has been operating illegally since he was sworn into office, stealing from the American people, seizing spending power. What’s illegal now? Dragging America into a war overseas. The president cannot run a military operation of this size. Cannot invade a foreign country without coming to Congress first, without allowing the American public to weigh in. America doesn’t want this war. Nobody asked for this because it has nothing to do with American national security. And I think that’s the most important conversation to have.”

He added, “Listen, Venezuela is not a security threat to the United States. They’re not threatening to invade us. There is no terrorist group like Al Qaeda operating there that has plans to attack the United States to the extent that you care about the drug trade. Yes, they produce drugs, but those drugs go to Europe. Fentanyl is the drug that’s killing Americans. That’s not coming from Venezuela. Venezuela produces cocaine. 90% of it is not coming to the United States.

