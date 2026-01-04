Rubio: Cuban Government Is ‘in a Lot of Trouble’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the leaders in Cuba were in a lot of trouble when asked about potential military actions.

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Is the Cuban government the Trump administration’s next target, Mr. Secretary?”

Rubio said, Well, the Cuban government is a huge problem, first of all, for the people of Cuba. But I don’t think people fully appreciate–”

Welker said, “So is that a yes?”

Rubio said, “I think they’re in a lot of trouble, yes. I’m not going to talk to you about what our future steps are going to be and our policies are going be right now in this regard, but I don’t think it’s any mystery that we are not big fans of the Cuban regime, who, by the way, are the ones that were propping up Maduro.”

He continued, “His entire internal security force, his internal security apparatus, is entirely controlled by Cubans. One of the untold stories here is how, in essence, you talk about colonization, because I think you said Delcy Rodríguez mentioned that the ones who have sort of colonized, at least inside the regime, are Cubans. It was Cubans that guarded Maduro. He was not guarded by Venezuelan bodyguards. He had Cuban bodyguards. In terms of their internal intelligence, who spies on who inside to make sure there are no traitors, those are all Cubans.”

