Bernie Sanders: Trump Taking Venezuela’s Oil Is ‘Imperialism’

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said President Donald Trump’s comments on American oil companies taking oil from Venezuela are “what imperialism is all about.”

Sanders said, “People can’t afford housing or groceries. Our health care system is collapsing right now. So maybe instead of trying to run Venezuela, the president might try to do a better job running the United States of America. That’s number one. Number two, very importantly, I think what Trump has done is made the world significantly less safe. If the United States can attack and kidnap, the president of Venezuela, who clearly is corrupt, clearly is a bad news guy, but he’s the president there. If we can do that, what is stopping any other country on earth, for whatever reason or terrorist organizations, from launching military attacks? Trump has violated international law and that is going to make all of us, I think, less safe.”

He added, “Maduro is bad news guy. And we got to support democratic forces, in Venezuela and all over this country to fight for democracy. But that is not Trump’s goal. Trump has made it clear he wants to take Venezuela’s oil. Last I heard, this is what imperialism is all about. And I suspect that people all over the world are saying, wow, we’re going back to where we were 100 years ago or 50 years ago with a big, powerful country. We’re exploiting poorer countries for their natural resources.”

