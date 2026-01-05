Schiff: Trump Gave ‘Militaristic Middle Finger’ to MAGA with Maduro Capture

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said President Donald Trump gave a “militaristic middle finger” to MAGA by capturing and prosecuting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “Marco Rubio is claiming they just did it for the Justice Department. That it was just to execute that warrant for the Justice Department.”

Schiff said, “Yes. Rubio is just adding one lie to another for months and months as they engaged in these boat strikes they claimed this was about narcotics. It was not about regime change. They just wanted to stop these drug boats from coming to the United States, even though they weren’t bound for our shores.”

He added, “It’s about oil, it’s about the oil wealth of Venezuela, which has reportedly some of, if not the largest oil reserves in the world. What we seem to see is Donald Trump’s campaign promise to the oil industry that if they spend hundreds of millions or $1 billion on his campaign, he would richly reward them. We are now seeing that reward. But in terms of that MAGA base that you were talking about, Lawrence, that he promised, no more foreign wars, no more nation building. This is a big militaristic middle finger to the MAGA base by Donald Trump. We are now very much back in regime change business, and we are just being overt about it. We will use our military, we will depose foreign leaders. If we can have access to their mineral wealth.”

