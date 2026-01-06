GOP Rep. Bacon Calls Trump Administration’s Comments on Greenland ‘Appalling’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said the Trump administration’s comments about Greenland becoming part of the United States were “appalling.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Congressman, the White House just reiterated that U.S. military action via Greenland is not off the table.”

Bacon said, “I hope Republicans stand up against this universally oppose and give the feedback to the president, because this is appalling. Greenland is a NATO ally. We have a base on Greenland. We could put 4 or 5 bases on Greenland. They would they wouldn’t mind that they would make agreements with us on mining. Denmark is one of our best friends. They had more people per capita die in Afghanistan, in Iraq, fighting for us. And our Americans can’t stand it. So they’re a proven ally. So the way we’re treating them is really demeaning and it has no upside.”

He added, “I would also say is making our NATO allies angry. It’s creating distrust. And there is no upside to it. And we’re not going to acquire Greenland. I know most of those people in Greenland want to remain independent. Greenland with Denmark providing, you know, some protection. And they count on us for NATO allies. We we have bases there. We could build on that. So this is one of the silliest things I have heard come out of the white House in the last year. And it’s unacceptable. And I hope other Republicans line up behind me and make it clear to the White House this is wrong.”

