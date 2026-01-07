Bass: Fire Destruction Shouldn’t Have Happened, But We Have Unprecedented Weather, Reports LAFD Report Watered Down ‘Troubling’

It's been one year since the deadly Palisades Fire ignited, burning down thousands of homes. In that time, Mayor Karen Bass has faced criticism and anger from the community over her handling of the fire. Eyewitness News political reporter @abc7JoshHaskell walked through the… pic.twitter.com/8TnZ9DYK3h

During an interview with ABC7 on Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stated that the destruction from the fires in the city shouldn’t have happened and “that’s something that we’re all coming to grips with in our world, but certainly within our city, weather events that we would have never thought would have taken place in Los Angeles.”

Eyewitness News Political Reporter Josh Haskell asked, “You have people who continue to tell me every single time I’m here, this should have never happened. Should this have ever happened?”

Bass answered, “Of course it should have never happened. But I do think that’s something that we’re all coming to grips with in our world, but certainly within our city, weather events that we would have never thought would have taken place in Los Angeles.”

She also said, “What do Angelenos know about hurricanes, hurricane-strength winds? And so, it’s a reckoning for all of us, and, frankly, for the people that are rebuilding, and we’re trying to encourage people to rebuild in a way that is resilient, that is fire-resistant, so that we don’t have this situation happen.”

Bass also said that reports that the LAFD’s after-action report was watered down are “very troubling.” But independent reports are starting to be available.

