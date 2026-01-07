Bass: Protest Isn’t Right Way to Commemorate Fires, People ‘Profiting Off of This’

It's been one year since the deadly Palisades Fire ignited, burning down thousands of homes. In that time, Mayor Karen Bass has faced criticism and anger from the community over her handling of the fire. Eyewitness News political reporter @abc7JoshHaskell walked through the… pic.twitter.com/8TnZ9DYK3h

During an interview with ABC7 on Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stated she doesn’t think a planned protest rally is how people should commemorate the one-year anniversary of the fires and “I think that there are people that are profiting off of this, and that is what I find very despicable, intentionally putting out misinformation, intentionally profiting from social media, book deals, etc.”

Eyewitness News Political Reporter Josh Haskell asked, “One year after the fires, are you surprised that so much of that anger is directed at you?”

Bass responded, “A little, but, again, I do understand the anger.”

She also stated, “I understand people’s emotions, and if they need to focus them on me, whatever, whatever it takes them to heal and get through this. I don’t take it personally.”

Haskell also asked, “There’s a rally being held tomorrow called ‘They Let Us Burn’. Is that how people should be commemorating this one-year anniversary?”

Bass answered, “I don’t think so. Again, I think that there are people that are profiting off of this, and that is what I find very despicable, intentionally putting out misinformation, intentionally profiting from social media, book deals, etc. And I think that that’s unfortunate. To me, I hope that it’s about healing and moving forward and getting this community back, every single Palisadian that wants to come back. That should be the focus.”

