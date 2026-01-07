Ilhan Omar: ICE Carrying Out State-Sanctioned Violence ‘Tragically Led to this Murder’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) described an ICE agent shooting a woman in Minneapolis as a “murder” caused by “state-sanctioned violence.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “I’m sure you’re hearing from so many of your constituents in a statement you put out when you described your anger over the tragic shooting, you described the victim, Renee Goode, as a legal observer of the ICE operation. What more can you tell us about her?”

Omar said, “Yeah, that’s the information that we have gotten. There might be new information coming out. But it is a completely tragic day for us here in Minneapolis and in Minnesota. To see this kind of, terrorizing of our community, really is, is harmful. And I pray for the loved ones of, Renee today as they are dealing with the loss of life in their family.”

She added, “ICE has been carrying out state-sanctioned violence in our communities. We have seen them terrorize so many of citizens in the Fifth District and across Minnesota. And that has tragically led to this murder that we all watched on TV. And so, it is not helpful for us to have ICE agents unlawfully just carrying out these ridiculous raids that are not resulting in any sort of arrests, that have no explanation of why they are there. They are disturbing peaceful communities that are just trying to live out their lives. And I join our mayor and our senator in asking them to get the heck out of our city.”

