Schumer: ICE Agents ‘Don’t Belong in Our Cities’, Need an Investigation of Minneapolis Shooting

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that while there still needs to be an investigation of the shooting in Minneapolis, “We should not have ICE agents patrolling our streets. They’re not needed, they create chaos, and they even create deaths.” And they “don’t belong in our cities, plain and simple.”

Schumer said, “[T]he bottom line is very simple, Jen: We should not have ICE agents patrolling our streets. They’re not needed, they create chaos, and they even create deaths. The mayor of Minneapolis didn’t want them. So many other cities didn’t. This is sort of Trump strutting around. But they don’t belong in our cities, plain and simple.”

He added that “We need a full investigation here as to what happened.”

Schumer also said that while he wouldn’t get ahead of the relevant committees and subcommittees as to whether the Department of Homeland Security budget should have more constraints on ICE, “I’m appalled by what they do. I have repeatedly voted for many different restrictions on ICE and the FBI, and I believe that the committee will consider it in a very serious way.”

