Tillis: Stephen Miller’s Greenland Remarks Were ‘Unacceptable’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller’s comments that Greenland should be a U.S. territory were “unacceptable.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “So do you want Stephen Miller to lose his job?’

Tillis said, “Either Stephen Miller needs to get into a lane where he knows what he’s talking about or get out of his job. The reason why I thought it was important for me to make a comment on the floor is I’ve been the Republican leader of the Senate NATO observer Group since 2018. There is no more important alliance than the NATO alliance.”

He continued, “To have the Prime Minister suggested they have to be prepared for some sort of action by the United States suggests to me that Mr. Miller does not know anything about the Alliance, the importance of it.”

He added, “We owe them respect, and we need to make it very clear that our strength and our ability to project power, to stand up against Putin, to stand off Russia, I must stand off China, Iran. It all rests on this exquisite capability that we have under NATO.

Tillis concluded, “What Mr. Miller needs to understand, there’s a process that’s sustainable and respectful and what I saw in your interview was unacceptable.”

