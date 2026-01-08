Behar: United States Is Now in Trump’s ‘Dictatorship’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said the United States is now in a dictatorship under President Donald Trump.

Behar said, “Are we in the middle of fascist America? Because in this day yesterday in the left, just this last week, I’m just going to give you a summary of what we’ve been through one week. Pete Hegseth started an illegal war for oil in Venezuela. Right. Stephen Miller threatened a military takeover of Greenland RFK Jr slash childhood vaccine recommendations and ICE shot and killed a United States citizen in Minneapolis. Yeah, that sort of adds up to me like a dictatorship in the making that we are now in it. We are in it now.”

She added, “And American people, I think, have to wake up to this a little bit more than we are. We try very hard to give you what we know, but people have to start reading and watching and paying attention a little bit more than we have, because we can lose it, you know, and these ICE agents, by the way, they get a $50,000 bonus when they sign up. They’re highly motivated people who probably don’t have much going on.”

