Schiff: Kash Patel, Kristi Noem Can’t Be ‘Trusted to Run a Fair Investigation’

Thursday on CBS’s “The Takeout,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said FBI Director Kash Patel and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem could not be trusted to run a fair investigation into the Minnesota woman fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Schiff said, “Well, I was struck by a few things. First of all, it’s horrifying to watch. And to think about this 37-year-old woman, drops her kid off at school, not involved in protest activity or anything, seems to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. But at one point, she’s waving other cars to come on past, trying to make sure that she’s not in the way, although she’s been pulled over. And then you see her trying to turn away from these officers and the shots fired into the car, the wheels of the car pointed not towards the agent, but away from the agent. That’s what leaps out to me from the video. Now, there needs to be a full investigation. But that full investigation needs to have at the table, with access to witnesses and evidence, the Minnesota law enforcement authorities as well. This cannot just be Kash Patel designating FBI agents, that he wants to reach a certain conclusion, or Kristi Noem doing the same. Neither of those people can be trusted to run a fair investigation. So, Minnesota has a right, and I think the public has a need for credible and independent investigators to be looking at this.

Host Nancy Cordes said, “Kristi Noem says that Minnesota investigators have no jurisdiction here. Is that true?”

Schiff said, “No, it’s not true. A Minnesota citizen was just killed. They have all the jurisdiction in the world to look into this. She’s also called this woman a domestic terrorist without any evidence for that. She’s just a reckless mouthpiece for the administration. So you can’t really, sadly, believe anything that comes from her.”

