Dem Rep. Craig: Shutting Down Government Over ICE Should ‘Be on the Table’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) responded to a question on whether she would shut the government down over limiting ICE power by saying that “all options have to be on the table,” and they’ll look to party leadership “just like we did when we made sure that the American people knew that the affordability crisis is on — especially related to healthcare — is on the backs of this Republican Party.”

Host Laura Coates asked, “Congresswoman, we’re hearing that some Democrats are threatening to shut down the government unless Congress tries to curb some of the powers from ICE. It’s very unlikely, as you said, that Republicans would join in and support that. But do you support that idea?”

Craig answered, “Well, look, I think we’re going to get into those budget discussions here later this month. Look, I think the lack of following the rule of law by this administration is egregious. And I think that, while all options have to be on the table, that we’re going to look to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Democratic leadership for our guidance here, just like we did when we made sure that the American people knew that the affordability crisis is on — especially related to healthcare — is on the backs of this Republican Party.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett