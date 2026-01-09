Dem Rep. Garcia: ICE Officers Cell Phone Video Shows a ‘Direct Killing’

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said the newly released cell phone video taken by ICE officer Jonathan Ross during the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis was showing a “direct killing.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “We were speaking as we’re coming on the air, and you said you have seen this new video that just came out cell phone video from the officer who was involved in the incident. It’s very clear the white House sees this as exonerating the actions of the officer of of underscoring his side of the story and defending himself. Do you see that on this video?”

Garcia said, “Absolutely not. I mean, let’s first start and back up. It was the administration that called these folks domestic terrorists. I mean, they were already placing the blame on Mrs. Good before any of the facts had come out before any of the eyewitness accounts, and certainly before any of the videos that we’re all seeing now have been put out. And so the administration, the DOJ, Homeland Security, they all made judgments prior to actually gathering any information. It is horrific what’s happening on the ground. But remember, why was ICE even brought in there in the first place? It’s the actions of the president that are inflaming the situation. Our heart breaks for not just Miss Good, but your entire family. And the people, of course, of Minnesota. So it is clear from even the video that was put out that Miss Good was driving away.”

He added, “What I’ll say about about the video itself, I’ve shown the video, the initial video, and I’ve talked to some law enforcement officials that have actually even seen this new video. It’s pretty clear to everyone that I’ve said that I’ve that I’ve shown it to and that I’ve seen it, that this incident, the Ice officer, I believe, acted completely out of bounds. This to me looks like a direct killing. It’s unconscionable and should be investigated by authorities in a way that’s independent regardless of what my opinion is or other folks opinions are.”

