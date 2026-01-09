Dem Rep. Smith: Trump’s ‘Fascist Approach to Governing’ Incredibly Concerning

Friday on MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said President Donald Trump’s “fascist approach to governing” was “incredibly concerning.”

Discussing a The New York Times interview with Trump, Cabrera said, “The president, pointing to his own morality over following international law. How dangerous is that?”

Smith said, “It’s incredibly dangerous. Now, I will say, when I first saw that headline, I misread it and I thought he said my own mortality and in retrospect, that would have been better. And this is a president saying that the law doesn’t apply to him. Now, I know that we’re not supposed to use the F word on television and the F word I’m referring to is fascism. But when you have a leader of a country who says, I can do whatever I want, it’s up to me to decide what I can and cannot do. Nobody else, no other institution, no law, no constitution, international and domestic is a check on that. I would challenge someone to explain to me why that isn’t an authoritarian, fascist approach to governing. And you know, if you believe in representative democracy, if you believe in our Constitution. Yeah, that is incredibly concerning.”

He added, “Then you sort of see how he’s applying that in terms of what he’s doing with that power. He is has sent ICE agents and other law enforcement all across the country to terrorize our communities. He and his vice president think that they have absolute immunity, apparently to kill whoever they want with zero accountability. And he’s also busily starting conflicts all over the world. The president ran for office saying, we are too engaged in overseas wars, in conflicts, has bombed Iran, Nigeria, Venezuela. He’s threatening, I mean, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba cannot to Greenland. He is starting conflicts, not stopping them, which is part of the reason why representative democracy and constitutional republics are a better way to govern than one person being in charge of all of it. So I hope a lot of people are very disturbed about that.”

