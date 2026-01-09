Exclusive: Maduro Accused Him or Terrorism, Now He’s Celebrating His Downfall and Praising Trump

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” PragerU’s Franklin Camargo talked about his story in Venezuela.

Camargo said, “I had to flee my country in order to save my life because I was accused of being a terrorist by the Maduro regime, right? Maduro is now in New York and he’s going to hopefully spend the rest of his life there. But the regime is still in Venezuela. And let’s see what happens.”

