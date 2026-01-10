Ellison: Good Was Trying ‘To Look Out for the Most Vulnerable’, But Don’t Prejudge

On Friday’s “Democracy Now!,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) said that Renee Good “lost her life trying to look out for the most vulnerable of her neighbors. That is how she died, as a legal observer, trying to make sure the most vulnerable of her neighbors were safe and secure in their lives” and federal authorities shouldn’t be prejudging the facts.

Ellison said, “I think those of us who are responsible for delivering meaningful justice…it’s our job to not prejudge the facts, but to gather them, examine them, and then determine charging decisions. That’s not what the federal authorities are doing. And I’m calling on them to reconsider their very poor policy decision and to stop their rhetoric that prejudges the facts, and, please, stop smearing the name of Renee Good.”

He continued, “This woman lost her life trying to look out for the most vulnerable of her neighbors. That is how she died, as a legal observer, trying to make sure the most vulnerable of her neighbors were safe and secure in their lives. She was a good person. She was a mother of three, a mother of a six-year-old, who, according to reports, she had just dropped off from school. And I urge these leaders in our federal government to knock off the smear tactics on this woman’s life.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett