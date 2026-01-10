Ellison: Leaving Aside Particulars of MN Shooting, Trump ‘Escalation’ Is Responsible

On Friday’s “Democracy Now!,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) stated that regardless of what the facts surrounding the shooting of Renee Good, “the surge and escalation in the tactics directed by the president are directly responsible” and “Absent this escalation, I believe Renee Good is taking her six-year-old to school again.”

Ellison said, “[L]eaving aside whatever happened in those critical seconds when Jonathan Ross shot her and killed her, the surge and escalation in the tactics directed by the president are directly responsible for the upheaval and interruption of education and the death of Renee Good. The escalation, the unwarranted, I believe unconstitutional, escalation, illegal escalation, is why these tragic events are unfolding. Absent this escalation, I believe Renee Good is taking her six-year-old to school again.”

Earlier, he stated that “I’m doing every single thing I can to make sure that there is a full, fair, and independent investigation, and, if charges are warranted, they will be filed.”

