Homan: False Media Reports, Congress Calling ICE Nazis Is Causing Unrest

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” White House border czar Tom Homan said it was false media reports and members of Congress calling ICE agents “terrorists” and “Nazis” that are causing people to protest.

Host Kristen Welker said, “I want to zoom out a little bit and talk about the perspective of some of the people all across this country. There have been nine ICE-involved shootings since September. By one count, ISIS detained 170 U.S. citizens. People across this country, as you have seen, Mr. Homan, are out protesting ICE’s actions. How do you justify an enforcement strategy that is making so many people feel less safe?”

Homan said, “Because of the false media reports, because members of Congress want to compare ICE to terrorists.”

Welker said, “No, but these are protesters saying this, but these are protesters saying this. I’m asking you to respond to the protesters who say they feel left safe.”

Homan said, “Because you’re looking at media reports to say ICE is terrorists or racist, or they’re the Nazis. They’re listening to people saying that, you know, using the term disappearing people. ICE is doing the same thing they’ve done for 40 years.”

He added, “For any member of Congress to say that ICE is a Nazi or racist or secret police, really, because they’re enforcing laws you enacted, if they are a racist for enforcement, what does that make you? Your role, the law.”

