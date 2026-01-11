Lindsey Graham to Trump on Iran: ‘Kill the Leadership that Are Killing the People’

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urged President Donald Trump to “kill” the leadership of Iran.

He said such a move would lead to peace and the end of state-sponsored terrorism.

“Do you want President Trump and the U.S. military to go in and extract the ayatollah from Iran?” host Maria Bartiromo asked.

Graham replied, “I don’t care if they extract him, but I want him to be considered — he’s the modern-day Hitler. He’s a religious Nazi. He’s a horrible person. It’s time for him to go. The people want him to go. Trump has done what Reagan did. Reagan went to the Berlin Wall and said, tear this wall down. Donald Trump picked the people over the ayatollah. Donald Trump says the best way to make Iran great again is for the protesters to win and the regime to come down.”

“How do you do that?” he continued. “Whatever action we’re going to take, Mr. President, needs to embolden the protesters and scare the hell out of the regime. If I were you, Mr. President, I would kill the leadership that are killing the people. You have got to end this. If it ends well, then peace breaks out. All the state-sponsored terrorism activity stops. Hezbollah, Hamas, they go away. Israel and Saudi make peace, a new day in the Mideast. If the ayatollah hangs on, it’s a giant Obama step backward. I have faith in you, Mr. President. I have trust in you. You are the Ronald Reagan-plus of our time. End this. End this.”

