Minneapolis Mayor Frey: Anybody Can See Renee Good Was ‘Not a Domestic Terrorist’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) said anybody who watched the video of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shooting Renee Good can see she was “not a domestic terrorist.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Mayor Frey, your response to what you just heard from Secretary Noem? She invoked you by name.”

Frey said, “That was some wild and crazy stuff. You know, it sounds like she doesn’t believe a single word that she is saying right now. And, I don’t know if Donald Trump was drinking a glass of water, if she’d actually be able to speak. Because here’s the thing. She’s calling Minneapolis, like this dystopian hellhole. You know how many shootings we’ve had so far this year? Two. And one of them was ICE—two shootings in a large city so far this entire year. And one of them is ICE. This is a safe city. ICE. And Kristi Noem and everything they’re doing is making it far less safe.

Tapper said, “I want you to respond to what she said about you telling ICE to get the F out. She says you and the leaders in Minneapolis have been demonizing ICE officers. And it is true that you’ve been critical of the Secretary, known for her quick characterization of the incident. But but you also, said on Wednesday, quote, this was a federal agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying. Does your rhetoric need to change?

Frey said, “Yeah, yeah. I said this was a federal agent recklessly using power that ended up in somebody dying, because that was a federal agent recklessly using power that ended up in somebody dying, which is exactly what happened. I mean, am I biased in this? Of course. And I’m biased because I got two eyes. Anybody can see these videos. Anybody can see that this victim is not a domestic terrorist. I mean, my goodness, she’s like doing a three or a 4 or 5 point turn. This looks like somebody that’s trying to get out of there. If doing a three-point turn or a four-point turn is a domestic terrorist, and my wife is a criminal every single day. This does not make sense. We’ve got to be operating from a point of, of course, have this investigation. It should be a neutral, unbiased investigation where you get the facts, you know. And by the way, I shouldn’t be the one conducting the investigation, nor should Kristi Noem. But you should have an entity that is able to do it with some common sense and operating in reality.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN