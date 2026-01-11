Minneapolis Mayor Frey: The Way Trump Administration Is Using ICE Is ‘Unconstitutional’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) said the Trump administration was using Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) unconstitutionally.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you, because the bigger picture, before this week, Mayor, ICE had already been ramping up its presence in Minneapolis. You said your police officers would not cooperate with them, that ICE enforcement was unconstitutional. You warned before this deadly shooting, quote, somebody is going to get seriously injured. Would you go so far as saying that you would support abolishing ICE?”

Frey said, “Well, first off, I did not say that ICE enforcement was unconstitutional. What I said is the way that they are doing it is unconstitutional. You can’t come into a city and discriminate solely on the basis of are you Latino or are you Somali? And then randomly pick people up off the street after that. I mean, we have had pregnant women dragged through the street. We’ve had teenagers that are American citizens just picked up. You can’t just detain somebody because they look like they are Somali or they look like they are Latino. To be very clear, for the whole country. That is what is happening right now.

He added, “So, look, do I think that we should just abolish the entire entity that does immigration enforcement? No, but the way it is being utilized doesn’t make sense. I’m not asking for the DOJ to be abolished. I’m not asking for the Office of Management and Budget to be abolished. I am saying that the way that these institutions are being utilized right now by the Trump administration is wrong, and to be clear, is unconstitutional.”

